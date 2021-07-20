Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' Wedding Plans Are on Hold

Shailene Woodley explained why there is actually zero planning happening at the moment for her wedding with Green Bay Packers football player Aaron Rodgers.

Jul 20, 2021
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers might be engaged, but they're in no rush to make it down the aisle.

In fact, they're not even thinking about planning right now, as Shailene recently revealed on the Today show. While discussing her new film with Felicity JonesLast Letter from Your Lover, the actress noted that, given the current state of the world, a wedding is not on the top of their to-do list.

"Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today, we haven't even talked about it," she said, when asked about the most "exciting" part about wedding planning. "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that."

The couple, who went public with their engagement last February, has been traveling the world together in recent months. They've visited Montreal, Arkansas, Disney World, Kentucky and most recently, Hawaii with her former The Spectacular Now co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Since sharing their relationship news, the Big Little Lies star has been vocal about how she's adjusting to life alongside the NFL star.

On a recent Late Night with Seth Myers appearance, Shailene said she didn't "feel any pressure" to become an expert football fan now that she's with one of the sport's most famous athletes. She explained, "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

She joked about her lack of football vernacular, "But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different—I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever." But Shailene said it's an ongoing effort for them, noting, "I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."

Like anything, practice makes perfect!

