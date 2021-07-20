Tom Brady's Latest Photo of Gisele Bündchen and Look-Alike Daughter Vivian Is A Must-See

Weitere : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady's birthday shout-out to wife Gisele Bündchen proved to be a real winner.



The Brazilian model turned 41 on July 20 and to celebrate, her other half shared his well wishes on her big day to Instagram, along with the sweetest pic of The Devil Wears Prada actress holding the couple's 8-year-old daughter, Vivian.



"This has been an incredible year and it's hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago," Tom captioned the social media tribute. "But I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day!"



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback—who also shares 11-year-old son Benjamin with Gisele—ended his heartfelt dedication with a phrase in Portuguese, writing, "Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida!" which translates to "I love you so much, my love of my life" in English.



In the photo, the mother-daughter duo embraced while perched on a boulder, complete with beautiful outdoor scenery serving as the backdrop. Even with just the quickest glance, it's quite obvious that Vivian looks exactlylike her supermodel mama.