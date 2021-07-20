Shawn Johnson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Andrew East

Weitere : Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19 While Pregnant

Shawn Johnson has made an announcement of Olympic proportions: She's now a mom of two under two!

The 29-year-old retired gymnast has given birth to her and her husband Andrew East's second child and first son. "We are absolutely in love with our little man," Shawn and Andrew, who are also parents to 20-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East, exclusively tell E! News. "Drew is so sweet with him—you can tell she's already such a great big sister."

The couple also shared the news on their Teddy & Bear Instagram page. "We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" their message, posted on July 20, read. "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

The Olympic gold medalist announced her pregnancy this past January. She and Andrew revealed the sex of their second-born at a party with friends and family in March.

Shawn documented her recent pregnancy on Instagram, often sharing cute baby bump photos and videos. On July 1, she said on her Instagram Story that she had two weeks to go before her due date and detailed her emotions preparing for baby No. 2.

"Feel like this happened right before Drew too..." the athlete wrote. "Have officially hit the wall where I don't want to work, I'm stressed about everything, overthinking everything, irritable, and exhausted. All I have room to think about is our little family and little man on the way."