Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over Thirst Trap Photo of His “Fine Ass Arms”

When it comes to his social media, Blake Lively asked Ryan Reynolds for a simple favor.
The Gossip Girl alum had a little bit (actually, maybe a lot) of fun with her latest special shoutout to her other half on Instagram.
It all started when Ryan shared a photo of himself to his Instagram Stories on July 18, which captured the trials and tribulations of trying to get a snapping turtle out of harm's way. And although that alone sounds impressive, Blake couldn't help but playfully wonder what the real goal was behind sharing the snap.
The 33-year-old actress shared a screenshot of her reply to Ryan's story on July 19, in which she wrote, "Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?"
Following through with emphasis on what caught her eye, the A Simple Favor star then uploaded the same photo of Ryan flexing his muscles (unintentionally, we're sure of it) at least four times, with each one zoomed in closer to his biceps than before.
By the fifth screenshot, Blake let her fans know that she was far from through with her trolling, writing, "But wait, there's more. You're welcome."
The pics that followed afterwards were nothing short of hilarious, with one including a cartoon pretending to tickle Ryan underneath his arm and another including an image of whip cream sitting on his arm, complete with a cherry on top.
Her very last post showcased Ryan's true gun show on full display, with the mom of three comically adding some fireworks to the mix.
Anyone following the couple will know that trolling each other has become a bit of a sport for the stunning pair and at least for now, Blake is clearly in first place.