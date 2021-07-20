Blake Lively Urges People to "Stop the Scary Exploitation" of Celebrity Kids After Paparazzi Encounter

This isn't gossip, girl.

Because even though Blake Lively is known for her fun and light-hearted social media posts, her latest Instagram Story proves she's not playing around when it comes to her kids.

The 33-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to further express why it's important to demand privacy for celebrity children, which comes days after she slammed a tabloid for running paparazzi photos of her and Ryan Reynold's three kids: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 19, Blake praised the account Comments By Celebs for re-sharing her passionate plea, in which she asked photographers and media outlets to not publish images of stars' underage family members.

"And thank you to everyone–publications, accounts, all the PEOPLE–who have put their foot down to stop the scary exploitation of CHILDREN," the Gossip Girl alum captioned her message. "You're making a difference already!!! Thank you."