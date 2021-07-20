Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Bridget Moynahan Teases Natasha's Return as She's Spotted on Set of the Sex and the City Reboot

We couldn't help but wonder how Mr. Big's ex Natasha fits into the Sex and the City reboot, as actress Bridget Moynahan was spotted filming And Just Like That... on July 19.

von Ryan Gajewski Jul 20, 2021 02:15Tags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityPromisBridget Moynahan

It appears that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will encounter a familiar but perhaps not entirely welcome face during the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival. 

Bridget Moynahan, who appeared in the original HBO series as Natasha, the second wife of Mr. Big (Chris Noth), was spotted on the set of HBO Max's And Just Like That... on Monday, July 19. She can be seen on the set in images below, including a screenshot from footage taken by Gregory Littley. (His Instagram post includes footage as well.)

The scene was filmed on the reboot's Soho set in New York City and featured Bridget's character exiting the back of a black car and holding a bag as she walked into a nearby building. It was not immediately clear which other characters were involved in the scene. 

E! News has reached out to HBO Max for comment. 

Natasha debuted on Sex and the City's second season in 1999 and made her last appearance in the following season. In her final episode, Natasha memorably confronts Carrie after learning that Big hooked up with her while married to Natasha. 

And Just Like That... started shooting earlier this month, and Sarah had marked the occasion by sharing a set photo of herself with co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). One member of the core cast who will not be returning is Kim Cattrall (Samantha), who has been open in recent years about having distanced herself from the franchise. 

foto
Looking Back on Sarah Jessica Parker's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Other performers set to reprise their roles are Chris Noth, David Eigenberg (Steve), Evan Handler (Harry), Mario Cantone (Anthony) and Willie Garson (Stanford). 

Courtesy of Gregory Littley

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

2

Coco & Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Looks Just Like Dad in Sweet New Photo

3

Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7, Posts "Euphoric" Part of Fatherhood

Sarah has made it clear that she's proud of the updated project, which will focus on friends in their 50s navigating work and romance in the Big Apple. In fact, the actress recently fired back at an online troll who expressed concern on social media that the new show might not be as good as the first series. 

"Can you imagine if that was how someone responded in advance to whatever work you were doing? Are doing? Oh my," Sarah replied, as seen in a screenshot captured by journalist Evan Ross Katz and posted to his Instagram Story on July 19. "This is why time is best served not even giving a wee glimpse at comments. I've never been able to apply easy mean to anything."

Gotham/GC Images

The 56-year-old Emmy winner then added in Carrie's signature prose, "I couldn't help but wonder, when did human beings delight in being snarky/or just plain unkind? It's all so unimaginative."

Keep scrolling for all the latest updates about the new series.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Getty Images
Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a Law professor.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

2

Coco & Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Looks Just Like Dad in Sweet New Photo

3

Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7, Posts "Euphoric" Part of Fatherhood

4

Mark Consuelos Can't Get Enough of Kelly Ripa's Booty in Cheeky Photo

5
EXKLUSIV

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Museum Outing With Their Kids