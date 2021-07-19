Alicia Keys' Amazon Home Picks Will Transform Your Space

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We all wish we could have a celebrity's level of home décor, but, unfortunately a lot of us don't have that superstar budget. However, Amazon comes through with some surprisingly chic home finds at great prices. Recently, Alicia Keys opened her own Amazon storefront, which includes her picks for Amazon home items, including kitchen appliances, candles, blankets, appliances, furniture, glassware and more.
Keep on scrolling to see the singer's Amazon recommendations.
DII Diamond Throw 50 x 60
This rustic-looking blanket is comfortable to lounge with while you watch TV. You can even throw it over a couch, chair, or bed to add a decorative (yet functional) touch to any space. You can also use this as a picnic blanket, beach blanket, or you can spread the love by gifting this as a housewarming gift.
The machine-washable blanket is available in red, black, gold, grey, gold, and white.
NEST Fragrances Classic Candle- Bamboo, 8.1 oz.
The NEST Bamboo candle includes flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus, and fresh green accords. The simple glass vessel is classic and complements any décor. This candle burns for approximately 50-60 hours.
Kate Aspen 23216NA Geometric Ceramic Planters Decorative Bowls (Set of 2)
These little bowls are decorative and functional. You can use them as a planters or to hold candy or small office supplies.
Duhome Modern Accent Velvet Chair
This velvet chair is chic, fun, and comfortable. There are so many cushion colors to choose from bases in black, gold, and rose gold.
Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black
This kettle is exactly what you need for a pour-over coffee maker. It's made from durable, stainless steel and it has a handle that protects you from the heat.
Yew Design Matte Black Soap Dispenser for Bathroom (15oz)
This soap dispenser's modern design and matte black finish looks great in any kitchen or bathroom.
Monarch Specialties ,Nesting Table, Tempered Glass, Glossy White- 2 Pieces
This two-piece set includes two square nesting tables, which will upgrade the style of any room.
Casa Copenhagen Solitaire Luxury Hotel & Spa Quality, 600 GSM Egyptian Cotton, 6 Piece Turkish Towel Set
This towel set is an incredible value. It includes 2 washcloths, 2 hand towels, and two bath towels. They're available in so many colors aside from black, including pink, blue, yellow, green, grey, and tan.
Christopher Knight Home 305826 Jerod Light-Weight Concrete Accent Table, Black
Add a modern, contemporary accent to your home with this black accent table.
Matte Black Silverware Set 30 Pieces, FAMEWARE Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 6
The matte black theme continues with this stainless steel flatware set. Each set includes enough silverware to serve six people.
Drain Fruit Basket
This fruit bowl has a a detachable base that can hold drained water at the bottom. It's easy to assemble and clean up. It's available in yellow, pink, green, and white.
MyGift Modern Copper Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4
This set of 4 stemless wine glasses is embellished with metallic copper-tone plating. You can choose between copper, brass, and silver options.
Mini Projector, PVO Portable Projector
This projector is small and portable. It's easy to carry around in a bag or even your pocket. You can enjoy movies, videos, games, and more whether you are indoors or outdoors.
Cuisinart ICE-45P1 Mix Serve 1.5-Quart Soft Service Ice Cream Maker
This soft serve ice cream machine maker is available in pink and white. The machine dispenses soft serve ice cream. There's a condiment chute and three condiment containers.
YouCopia Tea Organizer, Original TeaStand, White
If you are in need of an organization system for your tea bags, this is perfect for you. The organizer includes 12 clear, removable bins so you can see your tea bags. It fits inside standard cabinets and you can easily move it around the kitchen.
DASH DEC005BK, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets with Auto Shut Off Feature
You can cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water with this DASH device. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shell easy to peel, and clean up is just as easy. You can get this machine in black, aqua, cream, yellow, red, and white.
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones (Rose Gold) - Sticky-back prints, Pocket-size
You can print your favorite photos via Bluetooth and social media thanks to the Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer. This super portable device prints 2 x 3 inch photos with a peel and stick backing.
