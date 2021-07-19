Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Cozies Up to Boyfriend Evan McClintock in Rare Photo

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott gave her 2 million Instagram followers something to talk about.
The influencer, who keeps an aesthetically pleasing lifestyle and wellness feed on her profile, shared a rare photo with boyfriend Evan McClintock on Sunday, July 18. The 25-year-old brunette posed lying down next to her blonde boyfriend, while rocking an orange top and cream-colored hat. She held her arm around Evan's shoulder and captioned the pic, "i rarely share my feed, but when i do i'm happy it's with you." Evan was all smiles next to his gorgeous girlfriend.
Even though Hailie is a public figure, Evan, on the other hand, keeps his life more locked-tight than his partner. His Instagram account is private, and features fewer than 100 posts and 800 followers.
The daughter of Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly Mathers has been with Evan for years, who she met at Michigan State University while a psychology student.
"The Real Slim Shady" rapper said that his daughter is "doing good" during a 2020 appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast. "She's made me proud for sure," he added. While Hailie was growing up, Eminem explained to Rolling Stone in 2010 that he viewed parenting as "just being there. Not missing things. If there's anything important going on, regardless of what it is, I'm there."
And even though Eminem has been in the spotlight for much of Hailie's life, he knows when to step aside. The Michigan-native won Homecoming Queen her senior year of high school in 2013, and a parent told the Macomb Daily that Eminem "watched from inside the school because he didn't want to cause a scene—he wanted Hailie to have her own moment."
In high school, Hailie excelled in many of the student club offerings. She participated in the National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club and Student Council. Furthermore, she graduated with Summa Cum Laude on her diploma. In college, Hailie kept that same involved spirit by joining Zeta Tau Alpha.
Despite Hailie deciding against following her dad's footsteps with a music career, she has inspired him for years.
"She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially whens he was first born," Eminem said in 2002. "I didn't have a career yet, I didn't have money, I didn't have a place to live. I think that kicked me in the a-- harder knowing, 'How am I going to raise her?'"
The "Lose Yourself" rapper continued, "I can't fail. I can't have her grow up and not be able to say, 'My dad succeeded.'"
Luckily, now, the rapper can likely look back on his career and his daughter and be very proud.