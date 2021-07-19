Ryan Reynolds Praises Blake Lively for Acing This Parenting Skill During the Pandemic

If you think being a superhero is hard, try homeschooling your kids during a global pandemic.
Like so many parents across the country, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds found themselves trying their best to be honorary teachers as their children experienced school on Zoom. But in a new interview on the SmartLess podcast, Ryan made it clear that his wife totally aced the test.
"They had a tough time," the actor told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the July 19 episode. "I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it then I was because I'm also a child."
While the Aviation Gin co-founder was quick to say he felt incredibly "fortunate" to not have to worry about living paycheck to paycheck during the coronavirus pandemic, the experience was still hard.
"I did a lot of writing," he shared. "I started medication practice. It really did help."
Ryan also remained completely devoted to his family. During the candid interview, the 44-year-old father of three explained his rule with Blake that they never simultaneously work on a film.
"I'm present with my kids and my wife and my marriage is incredibly important to me and that friendship is important to me," he explained. "Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. When Blake is ready to do some stuff, I'll step down and then we go back and forth. She'll do a film and I'll be with her on location hanging out with the kids."
And despite being married for more than eight years, Ryan still can't believe he got so lucky with Blake after meeting in a very special way.
"I met Blake on the darkest crease on the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," he joked. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and half later, we went on a double date but we were dating separate people. We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I'll ride with you."
Ryan added in his signature humor, "We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."
The rest is history!