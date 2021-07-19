Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Jessica Springsteen Shares How Dad Bruce Reacted After She Made the Olympic Team

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, is heading to the Olympics. So, how did her parents react to her making the U.S. team? Let's just say they were pretty proud.

von Corinne Heller, Elyse Dupre Jul 19, 2021 19:47
SportBruce SpringsteenPromi-KinderPromis
Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen is working on a dream.

The championship horse rider is set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as part of the U.S. equestrian jumping team. And needless to say, her mom Patti Scialfa and her rocker dad are pretty proud.

"Oh my gosh, they were so excited," Jessica recently told Today's Hoda Kotb about her parents' reaction to her making the team. "I mean, they've supported me since I was little, and this has been, you know, a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember. And the sport has become such a passion for them, as well. So, we've, I feel like, been on this journey together. So, they were so proud of me and so happy."

This will be the first time Jessica has competed in the Olympics; although, she was an alternate in the 2012 London Games. The 29-year-old athlete joins silver medalist Kent Farrington and gold medalists Laura Kraut and McLain Ward. In fact, Jessica said she's "admired these riders" throughout her career and that being "named to the team with them has been such a huge honor."

foto
The Best Movies & TV Shows To Get You In the Spirit For the Olympics

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Jessica (and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve) compete in the Games. The Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23 and end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8.

To see more Olympians with famous ties, scroll on.

Getty Images
Jessica Springsteen

The daughter of Bruce Springsteen will compete in the Olympics for the first time at the 2020 games in Tokyo as part of the U.S. show jumping team. This equestrian, who was an alternate at the 2012 Olympics, was born to ride!

Getty Images
Hugh Laurie

The House alum's father, William George Ranald Mundell "Ran" Laurie, competed in the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany as a rower and competed again in the 1948 Olympics in London, three years after World War II ended, winning a gold medal in the coxless pairs event.

"He actually went to the Olympics in '36 in Berlin. He stood in the stadium with Adolf Hitler," the actor said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2016. "There were some other people there, too."

Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's dad won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter and aunt to Prince William and Prince Harry became the first member of the British royal family to win a place in the Olympic Games, securing a place on the British equestrian team. At the games in Montreal, Canada, she suffered a concussion while competing but finished the event..

Her ex-husband and fellow equestrian, Capt. Mark Phillips, represented Britain at the 1972 Olympics.

Indigo/Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and ex-husband Capt. Mark Phillips' daughter and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry followed in her parents' Olympic footsteps when she competed in the 2012 Olympics in London. She won a silver medal for the British Equestrian team and her mom presented it to her.

Getty Images
Princess Haya bint Hussein

The daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and sister of King Abdullah II competed in equestrian jumping in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a taekwondo athlete. She competed the the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. She is the first woman representing the UAE to carrying the national flag at the event.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Dianne Gerace

Retired NBA star and actor Rick Fox's mother competed in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo in the high jump and pentathlon.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images. 20th Century Fox
Hillary Wolf

The former child star, who starred in the first two Home Alone movies with Macaulay Culkin, is actually an Olympian herself! After retiring from acting in 1992, she competed in judo events at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga., and at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

