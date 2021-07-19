Toni Garrn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Alex Pettyfer

I Am Number Four star Alex Pettyfer now has a family of three.
The actor and his wife, German model Toni Garrn, announced the birth of their baby girl on Monday, July 19.
"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week," Toni shared to Instagram alongside a photo of her snuggling the newborn. "She immediately stole our hearts forever."
Toni, 29, has been counting down the days until she became a mom.
In May, she wrote on Instagram, "I've never been more excited for something, than to finally meet our baby in a few weeks! (40 is just too long)." And on June 8, she teased that the couple has been "Waiting .. semi patiently for you," along with the hashtag #lastcoupledays.
Toni recently starred in a maternity shoot with Vogue Germany, sharing that "the best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant." The fashionista explained, "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."
Alex also enjoyed the final few days before he entered this next chapter of his life. For his 31st birthday in April, he gave his longtime love a shoutout on social media, writing, "A special thank you to my partner in crime, my best friend & my wife @tonigarrn for making a simple day so special. I love you, p.s last birthday alone, so let's get it on."
The new parents got hitched last year, after the Magic Mike alum popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2019.
Toni wrote at the time, "Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer."
Alex in turn called her his "soulmate."
He's next appearing in Warning, Collection, The Chelsea Cowboy and James and Lucia.