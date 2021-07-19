Watch Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Give an Adorable Update on Baby Boy Cruz

No love lost here!

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Erin Lim on July 19 how they really feel not being a part of the hit Bravo series for season nine.

"It is kind of crazy that this is such a huge milestone and it's not on-camera," Brittany admitted of being a parent to son Cruz Michael Cauchi away from the reality TV cameras. "I do have FOMO if I see pictures of everybody and stuff, but at the same time, I don't have to leave my baby to go film. It's like a win-win situation, but it's also kind of sad at times."

Husband Jax has a very different take: "For me, I'm not sad at all," the new dad explained. "I would love to film this, but not with that show. I would love to do it on my own. I'm past that...I don't miss that at all."