Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Looks Just Like Dad in Sweet New Photo

Like father, like daughter.

Coco Austin took to Instagram on July 18 to share a few pictures of herself sporting shredded leggings at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, where her husband Ice-T performed with his heavy metal band Body Count. The last photo in the series showed her holding their 5-year-old daughter Chanel, and fans couldn't get over the resemblance between the little one and her dad.

"OMG!!!!" one follower wrote. "She looks just like her Father!!!!!" Added another, "Ice T's mini me!"

For the outing, Chanel wore a black Nike shirt with matching pants and sneakers for the show and had bright pink bows tied around her pigtails. At one point, the young star walked out onto the stage, where she danced to the music. As Ice-T wrote on Instagram, "Somebody's growing up on the stage with Daddy..."

While followers may think Chanel looks like Ice-T, she also regularly dresses up like her mom.