Kylie Jenner Is a Gold Goddess in Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pics

Weitere : Stormi Webster Steals the Show in Kylie Cosmetics Series

A lioness and loving it!

Kylie Jenner shared two steamy new bikini pics on Sunday, July 18 to countdown until Leo season (we officially shift into that zodiac sign on July 22). "Leo season loading," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her dual gold swimsuits selfies. The sign of the lion, Kylie lets her black mane flow as she drips in a barely-there fiery gold two-piece.

Kylie is a confirmed Leo baby, born on August 10. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be turning 24 in just a few weeks.

Stormi Webster's mom has already had quite the summer with a family trip to Idaho to celebrate the Fourth of July and releasing YouTube mini-series Inside Kylie Cosmetics to mark the "clean and vegan" relaunch of her billion-dollar brand on July 15. The single mom also has been busy teaching her mini-me Stormi to follow in her media mogul footsteps!

"Stormi has such strong women—and men—in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to," Kylie revealed in episode two of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, which aired on July 12. "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and our team to just be surrounded by strong women."