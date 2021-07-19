Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day With Scott, Mason and Penelope

Weitere : Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Son Reign With Tooth Fairy Magic

Boys will be boys!

Scott Disick cheered on son Reign Disick during an adorable beach vacation in the Hamptons this past weekend. The Talentless founder snapped a series of pics showing Reign and siblings Mason Disick and Penelope Disick playing in the sand, cruising on a boat and enjoying a luxe lunch on the East End. Yet, it was Reign's moody glances that stole the show.

Reign was all smiles on July 18 while sitting on the lap of family friends beside Penelope during a meal. The six-year-old had a slight pout in a follow-up snapshot as he played with a water glass in front of chips and a salad. "My boy," Scott captioned.

Then, Reign was shaking his booty in an adorable pic of him posing on a boat. "Let's boat," Scott wrote. An up-close portrait of Reign also showed him gazing off into the distance. We think that one is worth framing, Scott!