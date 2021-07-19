Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Museum Outing With Their Kids

Weitere : Kanye West & Irina Shayk Already Cooling Off?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their family first.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper reunited amid their divorce to take their four kids—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2—to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on July 17.

A museum source told E! News, Kim, Kanye and the kids stopped by before opening hours to see the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition—an immersive digital experience, a press release stated, in which "movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants."

The insider said Kim, Kanye and their little ones were joined by their security guards but not their nannies and that the exes were "very low key" while exploring the galleries.

"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the source said. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"