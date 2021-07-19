Matt Damon Reveals the Shady Reason His 15-Year-Old Daughter Refuses to See Good Will Hunting

Weitere : Matt Damon Talks Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion

Matt Damon's daughter's feelings about his career apparently haven't engendered a ton of good will.

The 50-year-old Ocean's Eleven star appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, July 18, where he was asked whether fans still associate him with Good Will Hunting, the film that led to Oscar wins for himself and co-screenwriter Ben Affleck. His response included a surprising reveal about 15-year-old daughter Isabella, who he shares with wife Luciana Barroso.

"Sure, yeah—fewer and fewer," Matt replied. "You know, younger people don't know it as much. You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good."

When asked to clarify what he meant, the Downsizing star offered an example by citing Isabella's take on his poorly received 2017 film The Great Wall. "She just likes to give me s--t," he said. "My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'" Matt cracked up as he finished recalling this.