Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Cuddle Up in New Pics With Twin Sons

Weitere : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Two of Nick Cannon's latest additions to his growing family (he has seven children) are looking cuter than ever in a new portrait.

Abby De La Rosa recently shared adorable family photos on her Instagram account of her, Nick, and one-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon.

The duo's babies were born on June 16, only three months after Abby announced she was pregnant. In the photos, which were taken by Clifton Prescod, Nick and Abby cuddled their little ones as they were sound asleep. Zion and Zillion wore adorable matching pajamas, and in one image, both Nick and Abby kissed each baby as they rested. Abby marked their "month day" by captioning the pics, "One month old. Zion & Zillion Cannon."

Abby first shared that she and Nick were expecting on Sunday, April 11. The then mom-to-be sweetly captioned her announcement, "Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy."