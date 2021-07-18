Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion.
Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live.
On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which featured a lively print of a redfish in water. She paired her nostalgic top with white cargo pants, matching sneakers, a charm necklace and a bright green handbag.
As for Marc? He kept things casual as well, wearing a simple white T-shirt, khaki pants and sneakers.
Just this month, Bella confirmed she and the art director were dating in a sweet PDA photo on Instagram.
At the time, the model shared a collage of photos from her trip to France, where she walked the catwalk during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. In one image, she and Marc were cuddled up together, with both of them having their arms wrapped around each other. What's more? Marc leaned in for a kiss as Bella smiled from ear to ear.
"Time of my life," she captioned her post. "Healthy, Working and Loved."
After making things Instagram official, a source close to the model shared more details about their romance, revealing to E! News that Bella is "completely smitten" with Marc.
"Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him," the insider added. "She is truly so happy right now."
According to the source, Bella and Marc "met before in New York City while working" together.
"He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times," the insider explained, adding that they are keeping their relationship "super low-key and private."
While Marc has already won Bella's heart, he's also scored major points with her family. The source told E! News that he's met Bella's loved ones, including Gigi Hadid, her partner Zayn Malik, as well as their mother, Yolanda Hadid.
"She's introduced him to her family and they all think he's a great guy," the insider shared. "He's hung out with Gigi, Zayn and Yolanda on several occasions and they all approve and love him."