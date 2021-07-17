First COVID-19 Case Reported at Tokyo Olympic Village Just Days Ahead of Opening Ceremony

Weitere : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

After Olympic athletes were delayed going for the gold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the illness is affecting their plans yet again.

Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto alerted the media about a new COVID-19 case, which infected an unidentified person "involved in organizing the games," according to NBC News.

"I understand that there are still many worrying factors," Hashimoto told NBC News. "Organizers must try to make sure that people will understand that these games are safe and secure."

As Hashimoto assured the outlet, "We are sparing no efforts."

Despite Hashimoto's message, there has already been 44 people who tested positive, per an official list kept by organizers of the Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, the recent spectator ban for the sports event happened amidst a "state of emergency" in Tokyo, NBC News also reported. Even though the city is facing a spike on coronavirus cases, the Olympic games will still happen.

Hashimoto commented on the lack of spectators attending the event, "It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections."