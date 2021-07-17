"Hollywood Ripper" Sentenced to Death After Trial That Included Ashton Kutcher Testimony

Weitere : Ashton Kutcher Testifies Against Suspected Serial Killer

UPDATE: Michael Gargiulo has been sentenced to death for committing a murderous crime spree that involved the death of a woman who dated Ashton Kutcher.

According to a sentencing memorandum obtained by E! News on July 16, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Paul Fidler ruled Gargiulo, who earned the nickname "Hollywood Ripper," will be put to death at San Quentin State Prison for the murders of Maria Bruno and Ashley Ellerin.

A separate document obtained by E! News shows the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office denied the defense's motion to a new trial.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Gargiulo told the judge at today's hearing, "I'm innocent. I've been framed by tunnel-vision detectives." Gargiulo's attorney declined to comment when contacted by E! News, citing the case's appeals process.

UPDATE on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019: A jury has recommended that Michael Gargiulo be sentenced to death for murdering two women and attempting to murder another one, a decision that they came to in a mere seven hours.

Accused serial killer Michael Gargiulo, also known as the "Hollywood Ripper," has been found guilty of the murder of two women, including one who was dating Ashton Kutcher at the time, and the attempted murder of another one.