Revolve's Secret Sale: Score Up to 65% Off Golden Goose, Lovers + Friends & More Must-Have Brands

Save big on stylish dresses, jumpsuits, swimwear, sneakers and more.

von Emily Spain Jul 17, 2021 11:00Tags
E-comm: Revolve Secret Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are few things we love more than a good sale, especially if it's a secret to most!

This weekend, Revolve, aka the destination for It Girl clothing, shoes, accessories and more, is having a secret sale where you can save up to 65% off must-have styles. So, if you've been on the hunt for a new swimsuit, beach cover-up, Golden Goose sneakers or travel-approved jumpsuits, there's a good chance you'll find something you like in Revolve's sale. 

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite sale finds that we think you'll like, too. Happy shopping!

8 Other Reasons Whitney White Scarf

Regardless if you wear this scarf as a top or neck tie, you'll look uber cute.

$59
$34
Revolve

Lovewave Adilya Midi Dress

We're obsessed with this sophisticated cover-up! It's perfect for putting on after your dip in the pool or ocean. 

$178
$116
Revolve

BlankNYC x Revolve Belted Denim Jacket in Head

With many of us headed back to the office soon, this belted denim jacket is a great piece to have on hand. You can dress it up or down, depending on your plans after work.

$128
$112
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Caught Up One-Piece

With a plunging neckline and shimmering fabric, you're sure to get tons of compliments on this one-piece.

$138
$97
Revolve

Golden Goose Superstar Sneaker

We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw these Golden Goose sneakers were on sale. Not only will they make you look instantly cooler, they'll go with everything. Check out another style on sale here.

$795
$557
Revolve

Bond Eye The Anderson Romper

Made with stretch crinkle knit fabric, this flattering romper looks so comfortable to wear on an errand day.

$230
$138
Revolve

Bella Dahl Ruffle Sleeve Elastic Waist Blouse

Wear this lovely yellow blouse with a pair of white denim pants or shorts for a summer-approved fit.

$123
$111
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Adrift One Piece

This halterneck swimsuit has Hot Girl Summer written all over it! The stitched detailing is a nice added touch, too.

$128
$90
Revolve

Free People Flower Power Top

Available in pink and white, this flowy top makes for one easy, breezy look, especially when paired with shorts.

$108
$98
Revovle

Lovers + Friends Cozy Knit Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit was made for staying cozy on long flights and weekend mornings at home.

$188
$113
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Kalina Mini Dress

We're loving the orange hue and jacquard fabric on this mini dress. Plus, it has an elastic waistband to accentuate your curves.

$228
$206
Revolve

