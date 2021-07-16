Cole Sprouse Jokes It's Time to "Piss Off" His Teenage Fans By Posting Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier

Weitere : Cole Sprouse Explains Instagram Hiatus

Cole Sprouse is living the sweet life, even if the sprouseharts aren't happy about it.

More than a year after the Riverdale actor split with his co-star Lili Reinhart, Cole gave fans an inside look at his new relationship with model Ari Fournier on Instagram.

Cole, who regularly snaps BTS pics of the cast in Canada, put his photography skills to good use by doing a photo shoot with Ari.

"Tippi and the burds," he captioned an image of his 22-year-old girlfriend in a tropical shirt, rose-colored sunglasses and a trendy bucket hat. He tagged her in the pic, which referenced Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, before sharing some more outtakes on his Instagram Story.

However, the Disney Channel alum made it clear that he's very aware what his fans will think of his latest romance. Cole joked that it's "Time to piss off the 14yos again" by revealing his latest love.