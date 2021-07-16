The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Willow, Avril Lavigne, Shawn Mendes and More New Music Musts

Weitere : Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It'll be hard to steal the spotlight away from Normani and Cardi B's jaw-dropping shower scene in their "Wild Side" music video. But there are some worthy contenders on this New Music Friday, with bops from such leading ladies as Shakira, Noa Kirel, Shenseea, Willow and Avril Lavigne.

Or, if you're all up in your feels, Clairo and John Mayer satisfy with each of their musical musings.

Not to mention, fans will feast on some fiery new collabs, including "KESI (Remix)" by Camilo and Shawn Mendes, as well as "She's Fire" by Diane Warren, G-Eazy and Santana.

What follows are our picks for the best of the best.