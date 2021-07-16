Where Harry Jowsey Stands With Francesca Farago—& How He's Looking For Love Elsewhere

Weitere : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

They may be done, but it's never really over.

Fans first fell in love with Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago's steamy romance during the first season of Netflix's abstinent reality dating series Too Hot to Handle. After an admittedly tumultuous relationship, the couple called it quits in June 2020 after dating for a year. Now, Harry is clearing up those reconciliation rumors with a shocking update on his current feelings towards Francesca.

"We'll never be together again," Harry exclusively told E! News on July 15. "That was a very toxic relationship that definitely ran its course. I will always have love for her, and I'll always look back at that moment and cherish it. And, I've told her to her face that she ever needs anything, I'm always here for her, I'm always a phone call away, but it's not someone that I will go out of my way to try to date. We're two very different people. I'm happy with our relationship and the love that we had, but it's just time to move on and find people who are better for each of us."