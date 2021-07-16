Ralph Lauren Debuts Team USA's Uniforms: How He Struck Gold With the Opening & Closing Ceremony Looks

Weitere : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ralph Lauren had already finished his training, completing the U.S. team's uniforms for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"Our uniforms and collection for Team USA were done and ready to ship out for the Tokyo Games when they were postponed last year," David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer and vice chairman of the board of Ralph Lauren Corporation, tells E! News. "We've been holding them for a year and are ready to finally cheer on Team USA in their quest for gold!"

Now, they won't have to wait much longer. The Olympic Games officially begin their 16-day run Friday, July 23, with the Closing Ceremony set for Sunday, August 8. The Paralympic Games then start August 24 and end September 5.

Ralph Lauren has been an official outfitter for the U.S. team ever since 2008. And just like the athletes, the brand's teams dedicate a lot of time to preparing for the big moment.

So, what goes into the design process and how long does it take?