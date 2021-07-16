You Won't Believe You Missed This One Tree Hill Editing Error

Weitere : From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

If the One Tree Hill cast doesn't want to be anything other than what they've been trying to be lately, who the eff are those two guys impersonating Chad Michael Murray and Paul Johansson?

A TikTok user is drawing attention to a particular scene in One Tree Hill that is leavings fans shook. It started off like a typical binge-watching session. @sarah_ _wirgau was glued to the fourth episode of season two titled "You Can't Always Get What You Want" (you know the one) when the social media sleuth "noticed something was off."

For those who haven't memorized every episode: The scene shows Murray's character Lucas Scott driving along with Johansson's Dan Scott when Felix Taggaro (Michael Copon) challenges Lucas to a race. But as the eagle-eyed observer pointed out, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment when the actors in the Scotts' car are actually replaced by stunt doubles. And now, you won't be able to unsee it.

As @sarah_ _wirgau wrote, "Lucas & Dan caught red handed."