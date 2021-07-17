Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale Is On: Score up to 60% Off This Weekend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
High-quality activewear is so essential to your success. No one wants to spend their workout pulling up their leggings or adjusting a sports bra. Thankfully, you will never have those worries when you shop Athleta. Athleta has stylish, high-performance activewear in soft fabrics in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. And it gets even better than that, you can save 60% during the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale.
There are so many functional (and fashionable) sports bras, leggings, tops, rompers, swimwear, and more that are on sale. If you are looking for a bit of shopping inspiration, check out some of our must-haves before they sell out.
Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Capri
These leggings are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. The buttery soft leggings have back drop-in pockets hold your essential items. The unpinchable three-layer waistband has a mesh inner lining that streamlines and provides reliable support.
Athleta Breezy Tank
The Athleta Breezy Tank is ideal for everyday wear. It's made from a lightweight fabric with a linen-like texture. The top has a curved hemline to provide more coverage. The tank is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.
Athleta Zuma Jumpsuit
While Athleta specializes in activewear, don't sleep on the loungewear and everyday styles. The Zuma Jumpsuit is made from recycled, stretchy fabric that feels as a light as air. And, yes there are pockets, which are always a plus.
Athleta Advance Sprint Bra B-DD
If you're been looking for a bra to wear during high intensity workouts, the search is over. You need to try out the Athleta Advance Sprint Bra. This particular bra is best for B-DD cups. It's made from a sleek fabric that molds to your body while retaining its shape and providing extra support. It even has open mesh back to give you some ventilation.
Athleta Entwined One Piece Swimsuit
Check out the back on this swimsuit! Obviously, this is a fashionable piece, but it's also highly functional with a stay-put design that makes it ideal to wear for swimming surfing, paddle boarding, and other water sports. It's made from recycled fabric with a powerful stretch and built-in shelf bra to provide light support.
Athleta Ultimate Train Tank
The Athleta Ultimate Train Tank is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X in petite, regular, and tall lengths. It's the perfect choice for medium to high impact workouts because it's made from a lightweight, breathable fabric. Plus, it has a high neckline to give you that extra coverage (and alleviate worry) while you work out.
Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short
Don't ever worry about adjusting your shorts mid-run ever again. The Athleta Mesh Racer Run Shorts have a no-slip waistband that stays put no matter how intense your workout is. There are two pockets: one secure zippered pocket and one hidden key envelope pocket.
