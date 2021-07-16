Why Megan Fox Made a Pros and Cons List Before Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Weitere : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reach Full Circle Moment

Megan Fox followed her heart—and she's sure glad she did.

When the 35-year-old actress first heard about her upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, she felt called to be a part of it. And OK, maybe Machine Gun Kelly's involvement in the project played a role, too.

"It was definitely a vehicle—I'll be honest—for me to meet Colson," she laughed while speaking to Who What Wear. "I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, 'Go do this. There's something about this experience that'll be really rewarding for you.'"

And the universe was right. After the two met on set last year, they formed an instant connection that was undeniable. "When I met [Colson Baker]," Fox recalled, "I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here."

Still, the Transformers alum had her reservations. As she put it, "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'" In fact, Fox told the outlet she even made a list of pros and cons.