Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Are the Top 5 Wishlist Items

Don't you just love the summer holidays? We mean, the shopping holidays, of course. The Fourth of July brought us fireworks-worthy blowout sales, and now the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here!
Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:
When is the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The sale runs in two phases:
• All Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access starting July 12 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT. And depending on your Nordy Club status.
• The public sale begins online July 28 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.
• The sale lasts through August 9.
• Enjoy FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.
Wait, tell me more about this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access thing.
The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you shop. (Psst...check your Nordy Club status here.)
• Nordy Club Icons: July 12
• Nordy Club Ambassadors: July 14
• Nordy Club Influencers: July 16
• Anniversary Sale opens to the general public: July 28
Now that you're ready to shop, what should you add to your cart? There are so many great deals to choose from that it can be tough to finalize your selections. If you're curious about what other shoppers plan to buy, keep on scrolling to see the top five wishlist items.
1. Olaplex Bond Maintenance Hair Care Set
E! shoppers know how much we adore the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector. It is truly a miracle hair treatment, but if you want to take your haircare to the next level, add more Olaplex products to your routine. This set includes the Bond Maintenance shampoo and conditioner too. It's a $126 value, but you can get this bundle of all three products for $84. No wonder it's the most-wished-for item.
2. True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette
The second most-after-after item is the True & Co. True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette, which is available in five different colors. This buttery-soft convertible bralette doesn't have wires, elastic, or seams for a completely smooth fit that's truly invisible under clothing.
3. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
If you don't have a pair of Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, you're missing out. These best-selling leggings are truly a staple for any woman's wardrobe. They are the perfect combination of fashion and function. They have that signature Power Waistband to securely hold you in and the glossy, faux-leather finish is so chic that you can wear this in and out of the gym.
4. Bombas Socks- 3 Pairs
You know how much we adore Shark Tank products, and, clearly Nordstrom shoppers feel the same way. Bombas socks are so special because they're made from moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating fabric. Not only that, but for every pair of socks purchased, Bombas donates another pair to someone in need. A lot of the Bombas socks are already sold out at Nordstrom, but if you jump on these deals ASAP, you won't forget it.
5. Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe (Women)
The Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe isn't even a Nordstrom Anniversary sale item, but it did manage to make it into spot 5 on wishlist, so it's definitely worth checking out. These sneakers have responsive Boost™ cushioning to ease comfort and performance during a run (or any activity). This cushioning absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent comfort with every single step. These sneakers are incredibly stable, helping wearers maintain a comfortable foot alignment.
