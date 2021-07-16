Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Details "Relentless" Struggle With Morning Sickness Amid Pregnancy

Ashley Iaconetti is taking a moment and saying her goodbyes to whatever she's recently eaten.

After the Bachelor Nation standout and husband Jared Haibon announced on Thursday, July 15 that they are expecting their first child, Ashley shared a lighthearted photo to Instagram later that day of Jared holding up her hair in the bathroom as her head hovered over the toilet. Ashley's caption gave details about the "relentless" nausea she's been experiencing.

The post also revealed that their bundle of joy is due on Feb. 10, and that the couple, who wed in August 2019 after meeting through the Bachelor franchise, is "very excited" for the special day to arrive.

"It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared! I won't lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me," Ashley wrote. "The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn't easy for most, but I didn't imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting."