Sharna Burgess Says It's "Hard to Imagine" Life Before Brian Austin Green in Passionate Tribute

Brian Austin Green is enjoying quite the special day as he and girlfriend Sharna Burgess celebrate his first birthday since they started dating.
Sharna took to Instagram on Thursday, July 15 to post a birthday tribute marking the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum turning 48 years old. She shared a carousel of pics that included one of Brian lounging in a hot tub, along with a few throwback pics from when he was much younger that his mom had passed along.
"Mushy Instagram posts aren't really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…," the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars performer wrote. "You are my best friend and my favorite human, it's hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right."
Sharna continued, "Loving you is the easiest thing I've ever done and I'll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always. I love you, HAPPY FRICKEN BIRTHDAY!!! Cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better [face-with-hearts emoji] You deserve everything you've ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can't wait to witness it."
She concluded her message by saying she's ready to join him on a "dive with Great Whites for the first of many crazy adventures together." Sharna then added in a parenthetical, "What the f--k was I thinking," along with a facepalming emoji and three hearts.
Late on Wednesday, July 14, Brian had posted an image to Instagram of himself next to assorted items, including a board game about the movie Jaws and a plastic "World's Greatest Father" trophy, not to mention a birthday card from one of his kids. "What a great birthday so far," he captioned it, adding a smiley emoticon.
Things are clearly better than ever for the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in December 2020. Brian and ex Megan Fox share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, and he shares 19-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.
Megan, who filed for divorce from Brian in November, raised eyebrows last week when she commented on a smoochy Instagram pic of him and Sharna by saying she's "grateful" for the DWTS standout.
The following day, Brian did his best to clear up any rumors of tension by posting that he and the 35-year-old Transformers actress "get along great."