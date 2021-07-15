Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy String Bikini

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 158M IG Followers With True Pics!

No one does a thirst trap quite like Khloe Kardashian.

In celebration of Good American's newly launched swimsuit collection, the brand's founder modeled a neon yellow bikini freshly squeezed from the in-demand line. Khloe shared several risqué angles from the photoshoot, which you can check out below, to Instagram on Thursday, July 15.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the vibrant two-piece with stacked gold bangles and a matching manicure.

Noticeably missing from KoKo's post? Praise from exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, who recently took aim at each other when the latter described Khloe as a "hottie" on Instagram.

An insider close to True Thompson's mama told E! News she was unamused by their public spat, describing the interaction as "childish." A separate source would later clarify that despite Lamar's compliment, she has "no interest" in reconnecting with her former hubby.

Suffice to say Khloe is thoroughly enjoying a Hot Girl Summer, and her latest photo opp is proof!