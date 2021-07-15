Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Score Major Savings on Jewelry From Victoria Emerson

Add gold-plated bracelets, necklaces, and more to your jewelry collection.

von Marenah Dobin Jul 15, 2021 21:06Tags
E-Comm: Shop Girl Summer, Victoria EmersonGetty Images, E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors. We are so excited to share our latest E! Shop Girl Summer deal. You can save 40% on Victoria Emerson through July 19. Just use the promo code SHOPGIRL40 at checkout.

Victoria Emerson has bracelets, necklaces, acrylic watch straps and more pieces that are perfect finishing touches for your favorite summer outfits, especially those from White Fox Boutique (yes, we have an exclusive promo deal with them too). Keep on scrolling to see our favorite Victoria Emerson pieces.

Score BaubleBar's Bestselling Styles for As Low As $10

Victoria Emerson Personalized Initial Bracelet

Personalize your look with this 18K-gold-plated initial bracelet.

$58
$35
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson

Add a little pop of color to your jewelry collection with this turquoise bracelet

$38
$23
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Acrylic Watch Strap in Jade Green

Dress up your Apple Watch with this jade green watch strap

$49
$29
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Eva Necklace

If you're looking for a subtle necklace that's also very unique, the Eva Necklace is perfect for you.

$48
$29
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Jayla Necklace

This necklace's double chain and interlocking chain are eye-catching and guaranteed to get you a lot of compliments.

$48
$29
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Teresa Boho Cuff

This cuff is made from Freshwater pearls and a 14k-gold-plated chain layer to create an elevated stack on your wrist. 

$58
$35
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Chunky Heirloom Gold Chain Bracelet

This gold chain bracelet is about to be your new everyday, go-to piece. You can wear it on its own or stack it with other jewelry. 

$48
$29
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Rachel Bracelet

The Victoria Emerson Rachel Bracelet is what you need for some everyday glamour.

$34
$20
Victoria Emerson

Victoria Emerson Gold Bracelet with Pearls

Every woman needs a classic pearl bracelet in her jewelry box... and most importantly, on her wrist. 

$38
$23
Victoria Emerson

If you're looking for more great pieces, check out these jewelry brands that our shopping editors love for layering.

