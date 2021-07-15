Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made a Glamorous Red Carpet Debut

Julia Roberts' daughter Hazel Moder is 16 and taking on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see the actress' only daughter make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Well, hello there, Hazel!

It's extremely rare for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's kids to be in the spotlight, so July 10 was a very special occasion for the star-studded family. Together at the famously fancy Cannes Film Festival, Roberts' husband of nearly 20 years and their daughter Hazel Moder walked the red carpet for the screening of Sean Penn's thriller, Flag Day, on which Danny served as cinematographer. 

Hazel's red carpet ensemble—a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes—harkened back to the '90s. The teen kept her hair in a simple pony tail and smiled for the cameras alongside her dad, dressed in a navy suit. Nothing like going big for your first red carpet!

Julia and Danny welcomed Hazel and twin brother Phinnaeus back in November 2004. The actress gave birth to their younger son Henry three years later. While neither parent has weighed in on Hazel's red carpet moment just yet, lucky for her, she has a red carpet master for a mom. 

foto
Julia Roberts' Most Iconic Roles

In the meantime, check out all of the very stylish star sightings at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival below! 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Danny Moder & Hazel Moder

Julia Roberts' 16-year-old daughter and husband stepped out for a screening of Sean Penn's Flag Day, simultaneously marking Hazel's red carpet debut. This photo deserves a frame!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kat Graham

Bringing the glamour! The Vampire Diaries alum shines on the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Stella Maxwell

Regal on the red carpet. The supermodel turns heads on the red carpet in this Alberta Ferretti dress.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Jordan Barrett

The model strikes a pose in this white ensemble at the France screening.

Kate Green/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Rachel Brosnahan

Simply marvelous!

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Danny Moder & Hazel Moder

Cannes debut! Julia Roberts' 16-year-old daughter Hazel walks the red carpet alongside her dad at the Flag Day screening.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Poppy Delevingne

Dolce & Delevingne! The model makes a statement on the red carpet, pairing a gorgeous yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress with Chopard earrings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sharon Stone

Holy Dolce & Gabbana! The actress put it perfectly when she wrote on Instagram, "This is what dreams are made of."

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Maria Bakalova

The Borat actress looks effortlessly cool as she pairs her teal dress with sunglasses and pink and white boots.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton
Timothée Chalamet

Athleisure makes a comeback at the Louis Vuitton Dinner. 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Coco Rocha

Dramatic in Dior! The supermodel attends the Cannes premiere of Aline, The Voice Of Love. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Bill Murray & Lyna Khoudri

We'd never say no to Bill Murray in a bold print. 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Tilda Swinton

The French Dispatch star commands attention in this monochromatic suit. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Hana Cross

A little black dress never goes out of style. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Darren Criss

The actor suits up for the Naked Heart France Riviera Dinner. 

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage
Dylan Penn

The model and her brother, Hopper Penn, co-star alongside father Sean Penn in Flag Day, which screened at Cannes. 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Jessica Wang

The influencer looks oh-so elegant on the Cannes red carpet. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Wes Anderson & Timothée Chalamet

Squad goals.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

The Anne Boleyn star glimmers in a sparkly lavender dress at the Kering Women In Motion Awards event.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Iris Law

The 20-year-old model turns heads in a plunging white gown at the screening of The French Dispatch.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Adrien Brody & Owen Wilson

Dynamic duo! Adrien Brody and Owen Wilson snap photos on the red carpet at The French Dispatch screening. 

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Salma Hayek

Anything but blue! The actress shines bright in a dazzling blue design at the Kering Women In Motion Awards event.

Kate Green/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet & Adrien Brody

BFFs! The French Dispatch co-stars share a laugh on the red carpet before a screening of their film. Adrien is holding sunglasses by Persol. 

Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images
Owen Wilson & Tilda Swinton

The co-stars share a laugh while on the red carpet.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Sean Penn & Dylan Penn

Father-daughter duo! Sean and Dylan pose on the red carpet at the premiere of their film Flag Day.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Paz Vega

The actress has cameras flashing as she shows off her stunning black dress at the screening of Peaceful.

BACKGRID
Marion Cotillard

The actress and producer dons overalls at the photocall for her new film Bigger Than Us.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Haley Lu Richardson

Flower crown queen! The actress is pretty in pink at the premiere of Stillwater.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Matt Damon

The A-lister is dapper as ever at the Cannes premiere for Stillwater.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

All love! The actress shines in an elaborate Gucci number.

