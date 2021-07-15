Scott Foley Reacts to Kerry Washington's Birthday Tribute Featuring Photo of Tony Goldwyn

Weitere : Is Kerry Washington Happy With "Scandal" Series Finale?

Kerry Washington, Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn have once again found themselves in a bit of a triangle. This time, in real life!



Three years after the heart-stopping Scandal series finale, Kerry delighted Gladiators everywhere with a little prank. Her recent handling of wishing her former co-star, Scott, a happy birthday was one for the books—only the picture shared to her Instagram didn't quite match who the lovely words were for.



"Happy Birthday @scottkfoley!!" the 44-year-old actress captioned a pic featuring her alongside Tony. "Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday."



For those may not know, in the full-of-twists, political ABC drama, Tony's character, President Fitz, and Scott's character, Jake found themselves constantly duking it out when it came to winning over Kerry's character, Olivia's heart.



Although there were tons of comments full of crying emojis when it came to the hilarious post, it was Scott himself who took the cake by responding with, "This is not me."