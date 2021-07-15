iCarly Revival Scores a Season 2 Renewal

Weitere : Jerry Trainor & "iCarly" Cast Talk Bringing Back a More Mature Show

iCarly is not only back, but she's here to stay.

Paramount+ just handed out a second season order to the new, grown-up version of the former Nickelodeon show, which premiered in June on the streaming service and quickly became one of its most streamed shows.

The show takes place 10 years after the original as Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) restarts her famous web series. Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor reprise their roles as Freddie and Spencer, along with newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. The seventh episode, which takes aim at cult-like co-working spaces designed to con women out of all their money, just debuted on Thursday, July 15. The full season will run 13 episodes, and the second season will begin production in the fall.

Surely, that gives the show plenty of opportunity to answer some of our questions, like where in the world is Gibby (Noah Munck). The lovable sidekick hasn't even been mentioned in the revival, while at least we know that Sam (Jennette McCurdy) is riding across the country with a biker gang.

We! Want! Gibby!