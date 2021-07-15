Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters Wearing Kobe and Gianna's Jerseys at All-Star Game

"His most cherished accomplishment was being the very best girl dad," she shared at the time. "I want to thank him for somehow finding ways to dedicate time to not only being an incredible athlete, a visionary, entrepreneur and storyteller but for also being an amazing family man."

"Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes," she continued. "Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianca and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together."