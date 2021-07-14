Gossip Girl's Serena van der Woodsen Just Turned 30

Weitere : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Hey, Upper East Siders! It looks like S just turned the big 3-0.

That's right! In the season six premiere of Gossip Girl, titled "Gone Maybe Gone," fans got a peek at Serena van der Woodsen's passport. As the fake documentation showed, the character, played by Blake Lively, was born on July 14, 1991, which would make today her 30th birthday.

It also listed New York as Serena's place of birth (obviously), and noted her passport expired last November. Here's hoping she remembered to get that renewed in time.

It's hard to believe it's been almost 14 years since fans first met Serena. The CW series premiered in 2007 and ran until 2012. Over the course of the show's five-year run, viewers got to know all about Serena, from her fierce fashion and scandalous storylines to her friendship with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and on-again, off-again romance with Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley).