Stacey Silva Gives Relationship Update After Cheating Scandal in Darcey & Stacey Season 2 Preview

A quarantine wedding, plenty of cheating scandals and rebuilding a fashion empire—Stacey Silva's 2020 sure had its ups and downs.

Now, the star of TLC's Darcey & Stacey addresses the rumors surrounding her newlywed status and twin sister Darcey Silva's engagement in an exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere, airing Monday, July 19.

"Florian and I have been happily married for a few months now and ready to start our new future," Stacey states during the sneak peek at the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off. "Which, for us, that's a photoshoot."

Stacey's Albanian husband poses in a black hooded jacket as Stacey coos for him to flaunt his "snatched jaw" and "sexy eyes" to boost his "fierce" modeling portfolio. "He's known for his abs," she says with a smile.

The couple are moving into new apartment and hope to celebrate tying the knot again, but this time, on a grander scale. "It wasn't our dream wedding but we will get our dream wedding one day," Stacey continues. "We talk about it all the time."