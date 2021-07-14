10 Things Dave Star GaTa Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
GaTa is making moves on and off the screen!
Known for being rapper Lil Dicky's hype man in the popular FX series Dave as well as in real life, the breakout star recently released a single called "Check Up," which is already inspiring TikTok dances and rising on music charts. In between creating new music and inspiring his fans, GaTa told us everything he keeps on hand while balancing his busy schedule.
From essentials for Morty, his French Bulldog, to designer sunglasses and Apple products, we can all take a cue from the rapper's must-haves. To check out the rest of the things GaTa can't live without, scroll below! And don't forget to watch a brand new episode of Dave tonight on FX and Hulu.
Nike Men's Cotton Crew Socks 6-Pack
"Never know when you gotta take your shoes off at someone else's house. Clean socks are a must-have."
Apple MacBook
"Gotta keep this close by. Lil Dicky got rich off a MacBook, so it's inspiring to use at all times."
Andis 04710 Professional T-Outliner Beard/Hair Trimmer with T-Blade
"Gotta stay sharp. Never want to look too rough."
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
"My iPhone is a handheld laptop. Need it at all times. I'm a businessman."
Louis Vuitton Sunglasses
"I gotta keep a fresh pair. I love accessories more than clothes themselves."
XL Dog Potty Pads for My Frenchie
"My dog pees a lot, so these are a must 24/7."
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Royal Toe'
"One of my favorite shoes of all time. Michael Jordan was banned from wearing these shoes. Makes me feel badass."
Fresh Black Pro Club T-shirt - 3-Pack
"Wearing these $6 t-shirts keeps me humble and they the best quality."
Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash
"Fresh breath is a must. But, I also use Listerine to clean all my jewelry."
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Cotton Classic Boxer Briefs - 5-Pack
"I want all brand new socks and draws. Gotta stay fresh. "
Looking for more celeb must-haves? Check out Tabitha Brown's must-haves.