Harry Styles Just Answered Your Burning Questions About His Love On Tour

After initially postponing his Love on Tour concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harry Styles is ready to take center stage again. Find out what to expect from his must-see shows.

von Elana Rubin Jul 14, 2021

Don't freak out but... Harry Styles just said lights up!

Yep, his Love on Tour concert—which will promote his sophomore album, Fine Line—is officially a go, he announced on Instagram July 14. "LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows," he wrote to his nearly 39 million followers. "As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added."

As for his fans abroad, he can't wait to reconnect—just not right now. "For obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time," the One Direction alum noted as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the U.K. and beyond. "I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see you."



Until he takes center stage once again, you can find him vacationing in Italy with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. In recent, steamy pics, the pair were seen dancing and making out while aboard a yacht.

"They looked like they were having an amazing vacation and only had eyes for each other," an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time. "They couldn't get enough of being together and showing off their love."

And that, well, we adore.

