Watch Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as "Fugitives" in Explosive Outer Banks Season 2 Trailer

Weitere : Madison Bailey Teases "Outer Banks" Season 2

A year after the official word that fans would be getting a second season, Outer Banks is finally back with a new trailer—and let's just say some major action awaits.

As was teased last year, the story's next installment is set to unfold in the Bahamas since we left off with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) being rescued by a fishing boat on its way to Nassau.

Well, judging by the newly released Netflix trailer, plenty of action is in store for them while they're wanted for murder and on the run. "We are fugitives in a foreign country," Sarah tells John B in the trailer. "Promise me you won't do anything stupid."

Ehhh, not likely. "I do stupid things all the time," he quips back, "without realizing it."

Meanwhile, the Pogues are on their own mission to get their treasure back and, according to the trailer, some curious keys look like they'll come in handy. All together now: Woogity woogity!