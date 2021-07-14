Paige DeSorbo Found Chic Wedding Guest Outfits You Won't Believe Are from Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wedding season is so much longer and busier than in past years because of all the events that would have been in 2020 spilling over into our 2021 social plans. For a lot of us, this means planning a lot of outfits, but it doesn't have to mean pushing our budgets or trying on a million options in a store. Believe it or not, you can get wedding guest attire (and accessories) at affordable prices from Amazon. Just ask Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. The fashion expert always knows what to wear for any occasion and she's all about getting a look for less.
Recently, Paige went live on Amazon to share her favorite wedding guest dresses and accessories along with some styling suggestions. Attending a wedding can get super expensive. You might as well cut those costs, save time, and go with Paige's wardrobe suggestions. Plus when you're at the wedding, it would be (kind of, sort of) fair to say that you were "styled" by a Bravolebrity. Well, not exactly, but everyone will definitely be impressed by your affordable fashion finds.
Muxxn Women's 30s Brief Elegant Mermaid Evening Dress
"This is actually my mom's favorite dress. This is a women's mermaid evening dress. This also comes in a lot of colors. The fabric is satin fabric. Sometimes, I feel like I get dresses that say they're satin, but in person they feel like a 'cheapy' material. This, in person, looks really rich."
"If you look at the back, there's a hidden zipper that goes up and the back is open a little bit. It has a high neck, which I personally love because I feel like there's something elegant about it. I'm also really into doing my hair up these days. Your hair is up, that's your vision and the dress is a little bit low in the back and it's fitted. This is a classy look. I love this with a drop earring. I would stick with a simple, silver strappy shoe." It's available in five additional colors.
Ymduch Women's Off Shoulder High Split Long Formal Party Dress Evening Gown
"This one kind of flares out a little, but it has a slit. If there's anything I love more than a hoop earring, it's a slit in a dress because I feel like it just changes it and makes it a little more sexy. And, also you can really go off with your shoes, and that is sometimes the best part."
"This is snug. It's form-fitting. I love an off-the-shoulder moment because then you really can do something great with your hair. I would personally like to do it all to one side if I'm wearing something that's off the shoulder. You can even wear a clip here."
"Black is always classic. Black is always timeless. It's a stretchy fabric, so this is comfortable. I feel like if you switched up your hair and your jewelry, you could wear this to multiple weddings. No one is gonna know." You can also get this dress in a handful of other colors.
Mayfasey Women's Elegant High Split Flare Sleeve Formal Evening Gowns Maxi Dress with Cape
"I feel like if you have a wedding in Italy or France, you have to wear this dress. It's sleeveless, but there's a drape that goes over your arms. It's so cool. You'll look like you're going to the Oscars. It's high-neck, which I love."
"Red at a wedding really does stand out because a lot of people are going to be in black dresses. A lot of people are going to be in navy dresses. I would suggest if you're going to a wedding and you know that your ex-boyfriend is going to be there, I have some dresses for you. This is one of them. Who doesn't look at the girl who's walking in wearing red? I absolutely love it." This dress also comes in black, navy, burgundy, royal blue and white (not for a wedding, of course).
Multi-Way Wrap Convertible Floor Length Wedding Halter Maxi Gown
"This is for the girls who have been invited to 45 weddings this summer. This is the multi-wrap, convertible floor-length gown. It comes in 28 different colors and you can create more than 24 different styles. You could go to 24 weddings and you could wear this dress every single time and look like you're wearing something different. Also, the price point is great. If you bought this in two colors, you have so many different options. It comes with a [matching] bandeau."
"It's empire waist and there are so many different ways that you can tie this. I do love this green color, especially if you have brown eyes."
Dress the Population Women's Iris Spaghetti Strap Plunging Long Dress
"This is just a very simple, pretty dress. I would say to go up a size [when you order]. This has a high slit. I love this color for the summer, this blush pink. This would also be a really really pretty bridesmaid's dress."
Miss Od Strapless Asymmetric Slit Front Wedding Evening Party Maxi Dress
"This is my absolute favorite of them all because I love a moment. And, by 'moment,' I love a dress that adds a train and this flares out, so it's a little bit mermaid. It has this front slit. Oh my god, it's absolutely stunning. With this, you have a shoe moment. You have a whole shoe moment. I would wear a really cool, black strappy shoe that maybe has crystals on it. You want your shoe to pop if you're wearing this dress because it's so simple."
"If you have a really important black tie wedding this is the one that you definitely need." If you want more options, this one is also available in green, blue, and red.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
"This classic slip dress goes to the middle of my calf. I love a cowl neck. This one has adjustable straps. I think that an open-toe strappy shoe works with this. I would do silver. You could do a hanging earring with this."
Zalalus Women's Elegant Spaghetti Straps Deep V Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Party Dress
"This is just a simple, simple dress. It's obviously not black tie. It might not even be a ceremony dress. This is just if I'm going to a reception and I need a nice dress." There are more than 20 colors to choose from with this dress.
Ecowish Women's Dresses Sexy Ruffle One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Bodycon Midi Party Dress
"This dress comes in so many colors and this is why I picked it. Some people don't love a shoulder moment and I choose not to associate with those people because a shoulder moment is sometimes necessary. And a ruffle? Who doesn't love a ruffle?"
"I love a one-shoulder moment, especially for a wedding. This actually goes to my knee, but there's a slit and we love a slit. It's a little bit sexy, but you're still covered on top. It comes in a ton of colors."
Mokoru Women's Sexy Ruffle One Shoulder Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
"I love this color. I think this is really, really cute. This is great for a wedding that's not black tie. I would also wear this to a barn or boat wedding. This dress is super cute. It's super simple, but it's still elegant for a wedding. It goes to below your knee." This dress comes in eight other colors.
Likely Women's Packard Dress
"This dress is also one of my favorites. I absolute love this. It's very form-fitting. Look at this one shoulder. It's criss-crossed on your shoulder. With this, I would definitely do hair up and a simple earring. This is for more of a simple, elegant wedding, but not black tie. This is actually also a good rehearsal dinner dress with a black, strappy shoe."
Gobles Women's Summer Sexy One Shoulder Ruffle Bodycon Midi Cocktail Dress
"I personally like black. It's the chicest and it's the most slimming. This one, how cool is it? It's a one-shoulder and then it drapes down. Maybe wear this for a late summer wedding with a diamond tennis bracelet and then some stud earrings. You can wear any shoe with this. This is a really nice material. It's a scuba materrial. I think it's really really comfortable."
Muxxn Women's Retro 1950s Style Sleeveless Slim Business Pencil Dress
"Anyone can wear this really and it comes in a lot of other colors. This is form-fitting and it's elegant. This is good to just have in your closet for events that pop up. This would work for a very casual wedding. This also comes in a lot of colors."
This dress has more than 10,000 5-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.
PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress
"Here's your boat wedding dress. I want to show you the neckline. There's something about a high neckline like this that I just love. And it's open in the back. This is the most casual. It doesn't even have a zipper or anything and I love that. I love this dress because you can wear this to multiple places. I like polka dots. It's obviously not for a black tie wedding, but this would work for a garden wedding."
This dress is available in several prints and solid colors.
Jessica McClintock Sparkle Minaudier
"This is your classic wedding dress attire bag. You just need a simple, glittery bag. It also comes with a strap for your convenience, but I would use it as a clutch. You should have a million of these in your closet anyway because they go with everything."
Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Evening Pouch
"If you want to be funky, I love this style bag. I just think they're cool. You open it and there's actually a lot of room in this. It's plain silver so I thought it would go with a lot of dresses. I think it's cool how this bag closes. You take the longer strap and put it inside of the smaller strap. I would wear this to a black tie event and I would also wear this on the weekend."
Umren Women Round Ball Crystal Evening Clutch Purse
"This is my favorite bag. This is the bag that you would bring if you're wearing an all black dress and you need to pop in some way. It's literally art work. I think this bag is so cute. I've had this bag for a really long time. It's one of the coolest bag. I've worn it with blazer dresses. It's also perfect for New Year's Eve."
Fashare Womens High Heels Bow Tie Stiletto Ankle Strap Wedding Dress Pumps Shoes
"A lot of the time you just need a simple shoe for a wedding. I would go silver or black. This simple black pump has a bow on the back. I love a bow." You can these in several stunning colors.
If you're looking for more Amazon fashion picks from Paige, these suggestions are on-point and (probably) under your budget.