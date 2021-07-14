Paige DeSorbo Found Chic Wedding Guest Outfits You Won't Believe Are from Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wedding season is so much longer and busier than in past years because of all the events that would have been in 2020 spilling over into our 2021 social plans. For a lot of us, this means planning a lot of outfits, but it doesn't have to mean pushing our budgets or trying on a million options in a store. Believe it or not, you can get wedding guest attire (and accessories) at affordable prices from Amazon. Just ask Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. The fashion expert always knows what to wear for any occasion and she's all about getting a look for less.

Recently, Paige went live on Amazon to share her favorite wedding guest dresses and accessories along with some styling suggestions. Attending a wedding can get super expensive. You might as well cut those costs, save time, and go with Paige's wardrobe suggestions. Plus when you're at the wedding, it would be (kind of, sort of) fair to say that you were "styled" by a Bravolebrity. Well, not exactly, but everyone will definitely be impressed by your affordable fashion finds.