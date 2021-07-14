Millie Bobby Brown's Team Addresses TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic's "Offensive" Comments About Her

Millie Bobby Brown's team is responding to recent comments TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic made about the 17-year-old Stranger Things star.
After the TikToker posted Instagram Live footage on Monday, July 12 in which he made lewd comments about Millie and their alleged relationship, her representatives released a statement to E! News on Tuesday, July 13 condemning the "dishonest" remarks.
"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," the message read. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."
E! News has reached out to Hunter, 21, for response. The social media creator, whose Instagram account has since been deactivated, has yet to publicly address the statement from Millie's team.
During his Instagram Live, as viewed in clips that were shared to social media after his account was deactivated, Hunter and friends could be seen laughing in response to social media reaction to photos that appear to show Millie and Hunter together. According to media reports and social media posts, the pics were taken in 2020 when Millie was 16 and Hunter was 20.
In the video, Hunter gave graphic descriptions of their alleged sexual relationship and stated that the Enola Holmes star's parents knew he had been living with Millie in her home for eight months. He referred to himself as a "groomer" and said he "groomed" the star.
"There's no lawsuit at all," he said in the footage. "I was living in Millie's house for eight months. How the f--k is there a lawsuit? Her mom and dad knew about everything."
He also shared, "I will never apologize—I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for."
Millie has yet to publicly address Hunter's comments or reference their alleged relationship on social media. She and Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, have recently shared photos to social media of themselves hanging out.