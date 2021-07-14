Country Singer Ashley Monroe Shares Rare Cancer Diagnosis

Country singer Ashley Monroe is keeping her head held high as she prepares to undergo chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer.

On Tuesday, July 13, the Rosegold performer shared that she has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a rare type of cancer that causes bone marrow to overproduce white blood cells. She wrote on social media, "A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I'll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day."

But even after making some adjustments, Ashley's "red blood count just kept falling," at which point doctors performed a bone marrow biopsy and discovered the root of the problem.

"It's causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it," the 34-year-old star said of the illness. "So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say."