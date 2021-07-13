Why Khloe Kardashian Has "No Interest" in Reconnecting With Lamar Odom After Tristan Thompson Spat

Weitere : Lamar Odom Trying to Get Back With Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe Kardashian is keeping Lamar Odom on the bench.

She has "no interest in connecting" with her ex-husband, despite his flirty comments on Instagram, reveals a source close to the 37-year-old reality star.

The insider exclusively tells E! News, "Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship."

Lamar played a "huge part" in her life while they were married from 2009 to 2016, and she "will always feel empathetic towards him," the source acknowledges.

However, "she has completely moved on from that chapter," the insider explains. "He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off. She has a lot going on and it's just not her focus."

Last week, the former NBA star turned heads when he called Khloe a "hottie" on an Instagram photo she posted, which showed herself dripping wet in a skimpy bikini.