Zendaya Gives a Nod to Lola Bunny With Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere Look

Weitere : Zendaya Talks Playing Modernized Lola Bunny on "Space Jam"

Zendaya's outfit for the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere was a total slam dunk.

While walking the red carpet at the Regal Theater in Los Angeles on July 12, the 24-year-old actress rocked a Moschino suit inspired by her character Lola Bunny. From sporting the Tune Squad's team colors to wearing a face mask embellished with a sparkly basketball, Zendaya went all out for the big night.

"Mask courtesy of my mama," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

And while the Emmy winner noted she didn't "have the ears" Lola has, she thought a "ponytail is close enough."

Zendaya was styled by Law Roach and Jeremy Scott, who both agreed the ensemble was a win. As Roach wrote on Instagram, "Tell me you're Lola Bunny without telling me you're Lola Bunny...."

Zendaya spoke about what it was like to provide the voice for Lola during a recent interview for E!'s Daily Pop.