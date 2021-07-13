Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's First Days as Newlyweds: Why They Aren't Going on a Honeymoon Yet

Weitere : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's "Dream" Wedding: Everything We Know

Well, they did say they could be happy anywhere.

So while Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially wed at his Oklahoma ranch July 3, the newlyweds are putting off the honeymoon—for now.

"After the wedding everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," a source shared with E! News of the duo's mini moon. "It was really relaxing and they could let everything from the weekend sink in."

Then it was back to Los Angeles for real-life wedded bliss.

"They both have work commitments coming up so it's a busy time," the source continued of The Voice coaches, who first connected on the NBC competition series in 2014. "Not a lot has changed other than calling each other husband and wife. They are just extremely happy and excited about finally being married."

Their ceremony certainly received high marks from Voice host Carson Daly, who also helmed their ceremony, revealing on Today that it was "a perfect blend of country and glamour."

Nailing the couples' opposites attract vibe, he continued in the July 6 interview, "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is."