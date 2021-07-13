More of Katie Thurston's Exes Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise

Weitere : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Katie Thurston may not have liked Connor's kissing, but we'll still get a chance to see if someone else does!

Four rejects from Katie's season of The Bachelorette are all headed to Bachelor in Paradise this season, including fan faves Connor Brennan and Tre Cooper. They'll be joined by James Bonsall, who is best known for arriving in a large box, and Aaron Clancy, who got caught up in the drama in the latest episode. Fellow Katie reject Karl Smith was already previously announced as a cast member, along with 19 other alums who are hoping to find love, or at least get a nice tan.

Most of the rest of the cast comes from Peter Weber, Matt James, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons, but season seven also marks the return of Grocery Store Joe Amabile, from Becca Kufrin's season.

Bachelor in Paradise was canceled last year due to the pandemic, so you can bet everyone's gonna be a little thirsty. Fortunately, BIP's resident bartender Wells Adams will be back as master of rose ceremonies, along with a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts.